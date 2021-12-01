Michael Owen predicts outcome of Everton v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

The Reds will be looking to maintain their impressive form in the Premier League this season following a return of 28 points from 13 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpool FC have only lost one game in the Premier League this season – a 3-2 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium at the start of November.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have bounced back impressively with successive 4-0 routs of Arsenal and Southampton as well as a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the Premier League.

Everton are in 14th place in the Premier League table following a seven-game winless run, having lost five of their last seven outings in the top flight.

Rafael Benitez had initially made a promising start to his Everton reign after the Toffees collected 13 points from their opening six games.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is confident that Liverpool FC will secure a third successive Premier League win at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

“The Merseyside Derby returns with Liverpool aiming to get revenge after Everton’s triumph at Anfield earlier this year,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That was in the middle of a bad period for the Reds, and now with Van Dijk back fit along with a return to top form from Trent Alexander-Arnold, this should be a lot tougher for the visitors.

“The Reds can’t stop scoring at the moment, and if Messrs. Salah and Mane are in the mood, I think they’ll notch up another victory.”

Liverpool FC have already scored 39 times in the Premier League this season, which is the highest-ever total for a team after 13 rounds of fixtures in a top-flight campaign.

The Reds have already won four games by four goals or more this season after emphatic victories over Manchester United, Watford, Arsenal and Southampton.

Everton ended a 20-game unbeaten run for Liverpool FC in February when the Toffees were 2-0 winners at Anfield.

Liverpool FC haven’t lost a top-flight fixture at Goodison Park in 10 years since October 2010 when Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta fired Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over the six-time European champions.

