Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Everton v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a dominant 3-0 victory away to Everton on Wednesday night to continue their Premier League title charge.

The Reds have been in good form in recent weeks and they currently sit third in the table and two points behind leaders Chelsea FC after having won their last two Premier League games by 4-0 score-lines.

Liverpool FC have also been impressive in Europe, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having sealed their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare and with a 100 per cent record in the group stage so far.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw when they met at Goodison Park last season, with Liverpool FC triumphing 2-0 in their most recent meeting at Anfield back in February.

Everton currently find themselves 14th in the Premier League table and have only won four games all season under Rafael Benitez.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that there is “only one winner” of this game, with the ex-England international tipping Liverpool FC to claim a comfortable away win.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I can honestly see only one winner here.

“If you’re an Everton fan, you’re probably hoping that this game doesn’t get out of hand. There’s only one way Everton can play this game – they’ll put 11 men behind the ball and play on the counter.

“I don’t think Everton have enough to hurt Liverpool at the moment. They’ve had huge injury issues in the Premier League this season and they’ll need to work hard to get a result here. The gap between the two Merseyside clubs is massive.

“I think what Diogo Jota’s done at Liverpool is brilliant. Roberto Firmino is usually the gel that binds the front three together, and I still think he’ll play the bigger games when he’s back.

“At the moment, however, I can’t talk highly enough of Jota. Liverpool have far too much quality for Everton and should be able to win this Premier League match.”

Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool FC this season and the 29-year-old Egypt international, who was ranked seventh in the 2021 Ballon d’Or this week, currently sits at the top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 11 goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Liverpool FC will travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in their next game on Saturday afternoon after Wednesday’s derby.

