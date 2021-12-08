Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal want to sign ‘important striker’ but it won’t be Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are looking to sign an “important striker” in one of the upcoming transfer windows, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has rotated between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe in attack in the 2021-22 season.

Emile Smith Rowe is the north London side’s leading goal-scorer with a return of five goals in 14 appearances in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has netted four times in 14 games but the Gabon international has struggled to reproduce his clinical performances of past seasons.

Arsenal were linked with a possible striker signing in the summer but the Gunners were unable to get a reported deal for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez over the line.

The north London side are thought to be interested in Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic but the Serbia international is thought to have a lot of suitors.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that Arsenal are looking to sign a new striker but played down the chances of the Gunners securing deals for either Martinez or Vlahovic.

“Arsenal’s plan, from what I’m told, is to sign an important striker in the coming months,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“Let’s see if it’ll be January or the summer. They were interested in Lautaro Martinez but Inter said: ‘no, wait until the summer’.

“They have an interest in Dusan Vlahovic but the player is not looking for this kind of solution right now. But Arsenal are looking for a young striker and they want to do something interesting for the club.

“I’d keep an eye on strikers for Arsenal in the coming months.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Everton at Goodison Park despite Martin Odegaard putting the Gunners in front of the stroke of half-time.

Arteta’s men have squandered a first-half lead in successive Premier League fixtures to lose to Everton and Manchester United.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners could fund a move for a younger striker if Arteta is able to get Lacazette’s hefty wage off the club’s books.

“He is one of the big earners at Arsenal,” Campbell told Football Insider. “I believe his wage could probably be used to bring two or three players in.

“It is a case of freshening things up. His replacement needs to be younger. That will improve the team even more. It is a normal trade that has got to happen.

“Lacazette is going to go and when he does that will make room on the wage bill for new signings.”

Arsenal will take on Southampton in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

