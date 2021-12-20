Fabrizio Romano gives latest update on Arsenal transfers ahead of January

Arsenal are unlikely to make any new signings in January unless an irristiable opportunity arises to bring in a new midfielder or striker, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were 4-1 winners against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday evening thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal have managed to bounce back from a difficult run with three successive Premier League victories to challenge West Ham and Manchester United for fourth spot.

Mikel Arteta made the controversial decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy last week after the Gabon international ran into disciplinary problems with the north London club.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is facing an uncertain future at The Emirates, while Alexandre Lacazette is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Granit Xhaka returned from injury to bolster the Arsenal manager’s midfield but the Gunners continued to be linked with midfield targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Transfer insider Romano reckons Arsenal are unlikely to sign any new players next month but offered encouraging news for Gunners supporters about the club’s plans for the 2022 summer transfer window.

“The focus for Arsenal in January is the opportunities in the midfield,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“We’ve said about the striker situation. They already started to look for a new striker for 2022.

“There is a possibility [of a signing] in January if they find the right opportunity but the January transfer market is difficult. For summer 2022, Arsenal’s plan is to find a new striker.

“Let’s see what happens with Aubameyang. They’ll look for opportunities in January but I don’t expect anything big from Arsenal. They signed many players last summer so the focus is the 2022 summer transfer window to go for a new midfielder and a new striker. This is the plan of Arsenal.”

Arsenal signed Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares, Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, Brighton defender Ben White, Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Bologna right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer.

Odegaard has impressed in recent weeks after the Norway international created an assist in their 4-1 rout of Leeds just a week after his goal against Southampton.

But Arteta was quick to play down comparisons between Odegaard and his former Spain team-mate David Silva.

“That’s a big name,” Arteta told his post-match media conference on Saturday evening.

“My opinion is David is the best I’ve seen playing between the lines for the last 20 years.

“Martin has got a tremendous quality and the capacity to unlock situations and put players through to generate open spaces in tight areas.

“I’m really happy and now he’s improving in his goal threat as well so we have a big player there that is very willing to become one of the best, but it’s still very early.”

