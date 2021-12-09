‘I don’t think’: Pundit tells Man United to forget about signing Chelsea FC star

Glen Johnson doesn’t believe that Manchester United should be making a move to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea FC any time soon.

Recent reports in Germany, which have been picked up by the British media over the last few days, have suggested that Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick may be interested in bringing Werner to Old Trafford from Stamford Bridge next summer.

Werner has struggled to find consistent form for Chelsea FC since his move to the club under Frank Lampard in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old Germany international has only started five of Chelsea FC’s 15 games in the Premier League this season, and he has scored three goals in 11 outings in all competitions for the Blues this term.

Whether there is any truth to the rumours that Manchester United may hold an interest in Werner remains to be seen, but former England and Chelsea FC star Johnson doesn’t believe that the Red Devils should be chasing the forward right now.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson replied when asked for his take on Manchester United’s reported interest in Werner: “I don’t think that’s a good move for either party to be honest. I don’t think it’s a good move for Manchester United and I don’t think it’s a good move for Timo Werner.

“United seem to want to sign any player available in that position which is just madness.

“For me, they signed Jadon Sancho for a position they didn’t need and they’ve got [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Mason] Greenwood and [Edinson] Cavani. They clearly can’t play all these players and keep them all happy.

“For Timo Werner to thrive then he has to be playing somewhere where he plays every week and at Manchester United he’s not going to do that.”

Chelsea FC are next in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. The south west London side are aiming to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-2 loss at West Ham United last time out.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel felt that his Chelsea FC side need to address the “details” in their performance that caused them to lose to the Hammers.

“Like I said after the [West Ham] game and when we analysed the data and performance, I don’t think it’s necessary to ask the big questions right now,” Tuchel said before the Champions League trip to Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

“We need to step up in details and do our details to our standards. We need to do this on the highest level and do it relentlessly.

“No matter what the result is, what the occasion is or how big the adversity is. We have some space where we can improve in the details but it is not about the big picture in the moment.”

