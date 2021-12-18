Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will edge to a 2-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were 2-0 winners against 10-man West Ham United at The Emirates on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since the start of November following a 3-0 victory over Southampton before a 2-0 win against West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s side will take on a Leeds side that lost 7-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 16th spot and five points above the relegation zone.

Leeds have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the Yorkshire side on the cusp of being sucked into a relegation battle this term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds will be feeling low after they were hammered by Manchester City on Tuesday, and injuries have taken their toll on Marcelo Bielsa’s side,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“So, although Arsenal’s away form has been decidedly ropey of late, I fancy them to get something at Elland Road.

“The Gunners still need to be more consistent on the road but they are up in fourth place, which is pretty much as good as they could hope for.

“Mikel Arteta’s side don’t always play well, but they are rarely a pushover these days, which is a good sign.”

Leeds have failed to beat Arsenal in their last 10 attempts in all competitions in a miserable run that stretches back to their 3-2 victory over Arsene Wenger’s side in May 2003.

Arsenal have won nine of their 19 away fixtures in the Premier League in 2021 under Arteta but have lost their last three top-flight fixtures on the road.

Arteta heaped praise on Arsenal summer signing Martin Odegaard ahead of their trip to Leeds this weekend.

“He is a natural leader,” Arteta told BBC Sport. “If you look for the perfect professional, he wouldn’t be very far from that.”

Arsenal will travel to Norwich City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

