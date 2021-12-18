Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to knock the wind out of Arsenal’s sails in their top four bid when they travel to Elland Road on Saturday night.

The Gunners head into the game fresh from having lifted themselves up into fourth place in the table with an impressive 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Arsenal are now a point ahead of the Hammers as the race for Champions League qualification continues to take shape.

Mikel Arteta is now preparing to take his side up north to face a Leeds United side who are still reeling from their 7-0 demolition at the hands of Manchester City in midweek.

Arsenal have been in good form at The Emirates this season and have the joint-best home record in the league along with Manchester City. However, Arteta’s men have struggled on the road and have only picked up seven points from eight games away from home this term.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Leeds United to claim an important home win against the Gunners on Saturday evening.

Writing in his weekly column for BetVictor, Owen said: “[Marcelo] Bielsa looked like he couldn’t believe what happened at the Etihad. It was a disastrous showing and is one of the worst results of the Argentine’s career. Leeds will be desperate to show their best here.

“That win over West Ham on Monday has now put Arsenal into the top four. I don’t think they’ll stay there but after a poor start to the season, it’s impressive stuff.

“The atmosphere for this one will be fantastic. Leeds are firmly in the relegation mix and they need a big win to kickstart their season. I think they’ll get it here – I’m going for 2-1 to Leeds.”

Alexandre Lacazette captained Arsenal in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against West Ham United and the Frenchman looks likely to lead out the Gunners once again at Elland Road this weekend.

And Arteta has been delighted by Lacazette’s input for the Gunners this term, with the Frenchman’s contract set to expire in the summer.

“Alex’s performances, involvement and commitment is without question. It’s not related to his contract situation,” Arteta said on Friday.

“He’s always been a really important player, and since we’ve been together he’s played a lot under me. I have always been really pleased with him.”

