Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester City v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds weren’t in action on Boxing Day after their clash against Leeds United was cancelled due to a Covid outbreak at the Elland Road outfit.

Liverpool FC will start Tuesday in second position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of leaders Manchester City after the Citizens were 6-3 winners against Leicester on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight outing to lose ground on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Merseyside outfit are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games since a 3-2 defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium back in November.

Leicester have only managed to win two of their last six top-flight fixtures to leave Brendan Rodgers and his Foxes squad in 11th position in the table.

The Foxes have struggled to build upon their FA Cup success and challenge for a top-four finish in the current campaign.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-0 win against Leicester on Tuesday night.

“Leicester were fine going forward against Manchester City on Sunday, but they were wide open at the back,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That’s the last thing you want going into a game against a team as free-scoring as Liverpool are, and Leicester’s injury problems will make it difficult for them to change things around too much.”

Leicester are looking to win consecutive league games against Liverpool FC for the first time since 1999.

The Foxes were 3-1 winners against Liverpool FC in their last meeting at the King Power Stadium back in February.

Liverpool FC beat Leicester on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals earlier this month.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC can’t afford to lose any more ground on Manchester City seeing as Pep Guardiola’s men rarely drop points.

Leicester rallied impressively in the second half of their 6-3 loss to Manchester City but Liverpool FC should be able to punish the Foxes for any defensive lapses.

This could be Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s final game before heading off to the African Cup of Nations so I’d expect the duo to leave their mark on this fixture.

