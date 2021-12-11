Pat Nevin warned Liverpool FC to expect more tough games in the title race as the Reds struggled to break down Aston Villa in a narrow 1-0 win at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds opted to start with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of Diogo Jota and Divock Origi for the visit of the Birmingham side.

Liverpool FC had a lot of possession and sustained pressure on Aston Villa’s goal in the first half but the home side rarely troubled Emiliano Martinez apart from a couple of hopeful penalty claims.

The home side had 15 shots on target in the first 65 minutes but Steven Gerrard’s defence continued to hold out despite Klopp bringing on Jota from the bench.

Mohamed Salah finally earned Liverpool FC a penalty in the 65th minute when Tyrone Mings clumsily brought down the Egypt international to end Aston Villa’s heroic defensive resistance.

Salah had the chance to double his tally when Mane teed up the league’s leading goal-scorer with only Martinez to beat but the Egypt international surprisingly attempted to pick out Jota and the chance disappeared.

The Reds moved back to within a point of Manchester City after the Citizens were 1-0 winners against 10-man Wolves in the early kick-off, while Chelsea FC scored a late winner from the spot in a 3-2 victory over Leeds United.

BBC Sport pundit Nevin warned Liverpool FC that there’ll be more tough games before the end of the title race as the Reds secured an unconvincing win against the former captain’s side.

“This has been a day of penalty kicks for the top three clubs,” Nevin told BBC Sport.

“Liverpool weren’t at their very best today, but they deserve it. There will be more games like this before the end of the season.”

Liverpool FC will host Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Wednesday night before Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday provided the north London side have recovered from a Covid outbreak.