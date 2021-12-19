Michael Owen, David James react to Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham

Michael Owen declared that “Christmas has come early” for Manchester City in the Premier League title race after Liverpool FC’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham in north London on Sunday.

The two sides played out a pulsating encounter that eventually ended up all square at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Manchester City were able to pull three points clear at the top of the table.

Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a smart finish, but Liverpool FC equalised in the 35th minute when Diogo Jota expertly headed home Andy Robertson’s clipped cross.

Robertson then put Liverpool FC into the lead in the 69th minute with a stooping header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

But Son Heung-Min equalised for Antonio Conte’s men just five minutes later when he capitalised on a misjudgement from Alisson Becker and fired home into an empty net.

Liverpool FC were reduced to 10 men when Robertson was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Emerson Royal after a VAR review.

However, the game ended all square to leave Liverpool FC three points behind leaders Manchester City – who won 4-0 away at Newcastle United earlier in the day – over Christmas.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Owen delivered his verdict on what was a highly-entertaining encounter.

“That was some game, it had absolutely everything,” Owen wrote. “Christmas has come early for Manchester City but there’s still a long way to go in this title race.”

Owen, however, was not so impressed by the referee’s decision to send off Robertson after Kane escaped without punishment for a reckless tackle on the Scot in the first half.

Posting after Robertson’s red card, Owen wrote: “Not sure how the ref can get sent to the monitor for that yet not for the Kane challenge. Strange day of officiating today with a couple of penalties getting overlooked.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC goalkeeper David James was also thrilled by the entertaining clash despite it finishing all square in north London.

“A proper game of festive footy, had so many talking points, class moments and some not so,” James wrote on Twitter after the game.

Former Reds midfielder Ray Houghton also enjoyed the spectacle despite Liverpool FC dropping two points in the title race.

“It was an absolutely sensational game from the first minute to the last,” the former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland midfielder said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Tottenham were very good in patches and they had the gilt-edged opportunities that they didn’t take. Some were bad misses and some were down to great goalkeeping. As a contest, it was riveting.

“The Tottenham fans will be overjoyed with the attitude of their players today. Liverpool didn’t get the win they would have wanted, but overall it is a good point for them.”

Next up for Liverpool FC is their League Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday night. Tottenham will host London rivals West Ham United in the same competition, also on Wednesday night.

