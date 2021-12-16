‘Wonderfully imaginative’: Gary Lineker raves about Liverpool FC star in 3-1 win over Newcastle

Gary Lineker hailed “wonderfully imaginative” Mohamed Salah as the Liverpool FC forward was involved in a Premier League goal for his 15th successive game in Thursday night’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Reds found themselves behind inside seven minutes when former Liverpool FC midfielder Jonjo Shelvey scored a superb long-range strike to break the deadlock for the relegation candidates.

However, Liverpool FC were level in the 21st minute when Diogo Jota was quickest to the loose ball and finished high into the roof of the net after the Portugal international’s initial effort was saved.

Shelvey’s return to Anfield took a turn for the worst four minutes later when the English midfielder’s poor pass led to Sadio Mane’s effort being saved before Salah tucked away the rebound with the goal at his mercy.

In doing so, the Egypt international equalled Jamie Vardy’s six-year record of being involved in a Premier League goal in 15 consecutive games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold installed a two-goal cushion for the hosts in the final five minutes when the Liverpool FC defender scored a wonder goal at Anfield.

Former Spurs forward Lineker was full of praise for Salah after the 29-year-old scored his 14th goal of the 2021-22 season in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win against Newcastle.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Love watching @MoSalah play. Wonderfully imaginative footballer who plays with a smile on his face….then again, so would I if I was that good.”

Salah has scored 14 goals and has made nine assists in 16 games in the Premier League this season.

Lineker went on to give a word of warning to Liverpool FC’s upcoming opponents over the festive schedule.

The Match Of The Day host wrote: “I’m not sure it’s a good idea to score an early goal against @LFC at Anfield.”

The Reds will take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Sunday evening provided the game goes ahead after Spurs were hit by a Covid-19 crisis.

