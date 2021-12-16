‘Like a rocket’: BT Sport pundit reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Newcastle

Steve McManaman raved about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC were looking to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City after the Citizens were 7-0 winners against Leeds United on Tuesday night.

However, former Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when he capitalised on Thiago Alcantara’s misplaced pass and fired past a stationary Alisson Becker.

But Liverpool FC were level in the 21st minute when Diogo Jota was quick to pounce on the loose ball from Martin Dubravka’s save and fire the ball into the roof of the net.

Salah edged Liverpool FC into a lead four minutes later after Shelvey’s momentary lapse led to the Egypt international’s 14th goal of the Premier League season.

The 29-year-old has now scored or made an assist in his last 15 Premier League games to equal a record set by Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

However, the pick of the home side’s goals came in the 86th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a thunderous effort that comfortably beat Dubravka to score his second of the campaign.

BT Sport pundit McManaman spoke in glowing terms about Alexander-Arnold’s “beautiful” goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Newcastle.

“We saw one from Kevin De Bruyne a couple of days ago and it’s an equally [great goal] from Trent Alexander-Arnold,” McManaman told BT Sport.

“It was like a rocket. One touch in front, right in front of the goal, he strikes right through the ball, it has far too much power for the goalkeeper. Mike Dean just got out of the way!

“The goalkeeper has had a great game but he was beaten by the pace and the power of that.

“What a beautiful strike.”

Match Of The Day host Lineker provided his thoughts on Alexander-Arnold’s stunning strike on Twitter.

Lineker wrote on the social media site: “OOh I say, what a strike from the imperious @TrentAA”

Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and has made seven assists in 14 games in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool FC will take on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur team in north London in their next Premier League game on Sunday evening.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip