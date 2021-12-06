Jamie Redknapp rates Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC’s title hopes

Jamie Redknapp believes that Manchester City are just ahead of Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC as the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The Citizens moved to the top of the Premier League table this weekend thanks to a 3-1 win over Watford in the top flight on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side made it five wins on the spin in the league.

Manchester City are a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool FC, who beat Wolves 1-0 at the weekend, with Chelsea FC a further point behind in third following their 3-2 loss to West Ham United.

Guardiola is aiming to guide his Manchester City side to back to back Premier League titles this season and former Liverpool FC and England midfielder Redknapp reckons that they have to be the favourites to retain their crown as things stand.

Speaking in the wake of Manchester City’s win over Watford, Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “Man City are a joy to watch right now.

“I would say that they and Liverpool are just ahead of Chelsea right now as favourites in this race.”

Chelsea FC have dropped points in two of their three most recent Premier League games after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United was followed up with the defeat by the Hammers at the weekend.

However, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he is not concerned about his side’s slight dip in form and he feels that they will be able to turn things around by ironing out the “details” that led to their recent disappointing results.

“It’s details and you can always solve the details,” said Tuchel after the loss at the London Stadium. “There is no need to question the big picture and no need for major doubts.

“In my opinion, it’s obvious why we did not have the result that we wanted against Man United and West Ham so it’s about details. That’s why I think we can sort it out straightaway.

“Nobody wants to make mistakes but it won’t help if we just say ‘hey, don’t make mistakes anymore.’ We have to go through it and we need to be better in decision-making in crucial moments of matches to be able to have clean sheets or concede a maximum of one.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip