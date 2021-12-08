Rio Ferdinand praises ‘decisive’ Liverpool FC star after win at AC Milan

Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Divock Origi after the striker made it two goals in two games in the 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Belgian forward was the hero at the weekend when he came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for the Merseyside outfit in the 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

And the 26-year-old continued his good form by netting the winning goal in the victory over Milan at the San Siro in midweek.

Fikayo Tomori had put the home side up with a close-range finish in the 28th minute in Italy, but Mohamed Salah levelled in the 36th minute when he drove home from a rebound.

Origi then netted the eventual winner in the 55th minute when he headed home after Mike Maignan saved from Sadio Mane.

It marked Origi’s first goal in the Champions League the 2019 Champions League final triumph against Tottenham, and it was the Belgian’s fifth goal in all competitions for the Reds this term.

Origi has only started three games in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season but Ferdinand feels that the striker is a key part of the Liverpool FC squad nonetheless.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand said: “Divock Origi is not disheartened when he misses one, he keeps going again and again.

“I’ve played with Chicharito [Javier Hernandez] and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer and the players love them, you need people to come off the bench and have an impact and Origi does that.

“Within the club I know the players appreciate Origi. He’s decisive when he comes on, he gets the temperature of the game straight away. With him there seems to be a big shout for an Anfield statue outside!”

Origi was named as the man of the match for his display at the San Siro, as Liverpool FC became the first English side in history to win all six of their Champions League group games.

“I would say I tried to play my game as much as possible and enjoy [it],” said Origi after the game. “Being on the pitch, for me is an honour, it’s a joy. It’s something I love so much.

“Being able to express yourself on the highest level in the Champions League is what you work so hard for. Today, being able to score and help the team, it’s a very nice feeling.”

