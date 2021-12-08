‘So positive’: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on midfielder’s situation at Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC are “super happy” with Thiago Alcantara and have no intention of letting the midfielder leave Anfield, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old has been settling into life at Anfield since having signed for the Merseyside outfit from Bayern Munich last summer, with the midfielder having been limited to 20 Premier League starts in his first season at the club.

Thiago has started just six of Liverpool FC’s 15 games in the Premier League this season and has scored two goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men so far.

The Spanish midfielder has been sidelined with a calf injury this term but he is now fit again and has been performing well for the Merseyside outfit in midfield.

Some reports in Spain in recent weeks have suggested that Thiago could be a target for La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now poured cold water on those suggestions, insisting that the Merseyside club are delighted with Thiago’s contribution this season and have no intention of letting him leave.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast last week, Romano said: “Liverpool are super happy with Thiago. I want to mention it because he scored a super goal in the Champions League [in the 2-0 win over FC Porto].

“There are Barcelona rumours. With Barcelona, we have one million rumours a week. Let me clarify again that Barcelona have had no contact with Thiago and Liverpool are happy with Thiago.

“Thiago has recovered from injuries and it was not easy for him to adapt to English football but now it seems to be the perfect process. The feeling is so positive with Thiago.”

Thiago will be hoping to start for Liverpool FC when the Red Devils get back to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a home clash against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has delivered a fresh update on Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool FC, insisting that the Reds remain in talks about extending the Egypt star’s contract, which is currently due to expire in the summer of 2023.

“We are talking,” Klopp said when asked about Salah’s contract. “Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do and you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement. That’s completely normal. There’s really nothing else to say about [it].

“Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can only say a few things because all the rest is not for the public obviously.”

He added: “Mo is fine, I’m fine. I think what we all want is clear and things like this need time, that’s it.”

