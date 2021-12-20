Antonio Conte: What I really think about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Antonio Conte believes that Jurgen Klopp’s success at Liverpool FC can serve as a template for his spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp has helped to transform Liverpool FC into regular title challengers since his appointment at Anfield as Brendan Rodgers’ successor back in October 2015.

The German’s team initially struggled to compete for silverware following his appointment but after winning their first trophy under Klopp in 2019 with their Champions League triumph, the Reds have gone from strength to strength.

Conte is currently settling into life at Tottenham after being brought in following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

And the Italian believes that he needs to look no further than Klopp’s success at Liverpool FC for a template to follow in the next few years at the north London club.

Speaking to Sky Sports before his side’s clash with Liverpool FC on Sunday, Conte said: “On Sunday, we play against a team that can teach us a lot, because I think Jurgen Klopp, when he arrived at Liverpool, he started a fantastic job. But the first season they didn’t [achieve] so much, but the work began.

“If you want to reach this level, you need work, time, patience and investment [on transfers].”

Liverpool FC, who will host Leicester City in their League Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday night in their final game before Christmas, will take on Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Klopp has spoken of his delight at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent performances for the Reds.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been featuring more regularly for the Reds in recent games and he was involved in all six of the Merseyside outfit’s Champions League group-stage fixtures.

Asked about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s displays ahead of the clash with Spurs, Klopp said: “Just good. It’s pretty much the best Oxlade since I’m here. I know he was more spectacular in moments and scored wonderful goals against City and stuff like this, really good goals for us, last year Burnley, all these kinds of things.

“But it’s a completely new quality, like calming the game down, being not only the sprinter with the ball or the shooter, stuff like this, but really being involved in all the different things we do on the pitch. It’s a massive step. I’m really happy with Ox in the moment and hopefully it stays like this.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip