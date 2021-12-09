Michael Owen makes prediction about Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC this season

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Manchester City – along with Bayern Munich – are the clear favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Liverpool FC signed off from the group stage in style with a 2-1 victory at AC Milan on Tuesday night as they became the first English club to win all six of their group games.

Chelsea FC have also secured their progress into the last 16, while both Manchester clubs have sealed their spot in the knockout phase as group winners.

The south west London side are looking to defend their title this season after having faced Manchester City in last term’s final, as the English sides continue to look strong in Europe’s elite club competition.

Now, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen has revealed that he is tipping either the Reds, Chelsea FC, Manchester City or Bayern Munich to win the Champions League title this season.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night after Liverpool FC’s win in Milan, Owen said: “It is hard to look beyond them [Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Man City]. It is Bayern [Munich] or an English team to win it for me.”

Reflecting on Liverpool FC’s impressive form in Europe, Owen continued: “It is phenomenal, 18 points out of 18 against clubs of that pedigree, they are still good teams. Milan are top of the table in Italy.

“They are playing as well now as when they won the league, the thing is, there are two other unbelievable English teams. He will be buzzing [Jurgen] Klopp, the team is firing on all cylinders.”

Speaking after Tuesday’s win, Reds boss Klopp revealed how proud he was of his team after they made history with their sixth straight Champions League group-stage win of the season.

“That tonight fills me with a lot of pride,” said Klopp after the game. “It’s an exceptional performance.

“I don’t mean that we won six games – the reason is especially this game because it was so good. With that many changes, it is easy for me to make the changes but in the end the boys have to be then confident enough to show how good they are.

“And I saw so many good football things tonight, it was absolutely incredible. And as an aside, the fact we won all the games, which is absolutely incredible and it’s just another chapter in the history of this wonderful group of players.

“What they did in the last few years is exceptional. But it is nothing, it is not a prize really [and] you win something. It’s nice but I would have taken each points tally to go to the next round – 18 is the best, so we take that as well.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip