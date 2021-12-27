Christian Pulisic has singled out Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah as the best player in the Premier League this season.

The Egypt international has been in superb form for the Reds this term and he currently leads the way at the top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts following his excellent displays.

Salah has established himself as one of European football’s top attacking talents since his move to Liverpool FC from AS Roma in 2017, and his brilliant form in front of goal has helped to fire the Reds to the Champions League and Premier League titles in recent years.

The 29-year-old has helped Liverpool FC to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table this season and USA international Pulisic feels that Salah is clearly the top player in the top flight right now.

Speaking in an interview with Prime Video Sport, Pulisic said: “I think if you’re looking at our team there’s been some incredible performances, you look at Jorginho and N’Golo [Kante].

“But it’s hard to argue you with [Mohamed] Salah and what he’s accomplished. He’s a top guy too.”

Pulisic went on to pick out Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has faced in the Premier League.

“It’s hard to argue against Cristiano Ronaldo but there’s a lot of top players. He’s one of the best to do it but there’s so many,” Pulisic added.

Salah’s future at Liverpool FC has become something of a talking point in recent months as the clock continues to tick down on his contract at Anfield.

The former Chelsea FC and FC Basel star’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and the Reds remain locked in talks to extend his contract beyond then.

Asked about Salah’s future in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp seemed to be positive about the prospect of the forward penning a new deal.

“We are in really good conversations,” said Klopp when asked about Salah’s situation at the club. “I want it to happen, but when? I couldn’t care less.”

