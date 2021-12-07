BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC’s ‘most dangerous’ forward

Garth Crooks has described Divock Origi as one of the best finishers he has ever seen after he scored Liverpool FC’s vital winner in their 1-0 victory at Wolves at the weekend.

The 26-year-old forward came off the bench to net the all-important winner for Jurgen Klopp’s men, netting a last-gasp strike in the 94th minute to hand Liverpool FC their fourth victory in a row in the top flight.

Origi has scored some vital goals for Liverpool FC and he has netted four goals in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit so far this term, while also notching up two assists for his team-mates.

However, the Belgium international has found his first-team opportunities to be significantly restricted, with the forward having not yet started a game in the Premier League this season and being limited to just three substitute appearances in the top flight.

Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Origi lately and has praised the forward for the way in which he has continued to perform whenever he has been called upon.

Picking Origi in his Premier League team of the week, Crooks said: “A player cannot survive by goals alone – not if you want to play regularly for Liverpool you can’t.

“Divock Origi is as good a finisher as I’ve seen. I sat in disbelief when he came on against Spurs in the Champions League final and scored one of the best goals I’ve seen taken in such circumstances.

“To have the capacity to remain at a club when you have that finishing ability speaks volumes about the manager and your team-mates.

“Origi never complains about being on the bench but always seems the most dangerous man on the pitch when he’s called on by his team.

“The response from his team-mates who came from everywhere to congratulate him after winner against Wolves tells me just how popular he is in the dressing room.”

Crooks also picked out Origi’s team-mate Mohamed Salah in his team of the week after the Egypt international set up Origi for the winner to notch up his ninth assist of the season in the Premier League.

“This was a spirited performance by Wolves who seem to have found their way again under their new manager,” said Crooks.

“That said, if Bruno Lage is trying to convince me that his player who lost the ball 10 yards from the oppositions corner flag was at fault for the ensuing counter attack and goal at the end of that phase of play, then he’s in cloud cuckoo land.

“His team were perfectly placed to deal with Liverpool’s counter attack. Apart from anything else it was a brilliant goal by the Reds and one of the few times in the match they took Wolves apart.

“It was substitute Divock Origi who got the goal, but it was Mohamed Salah who created it out of nothing.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip