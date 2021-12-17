‘I would be shocked’: Steve McManaman makes prediction about Liverpool FC star

Steve McManaman says he would be “shocked” to see Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool FC next year.

The Egypt international’s situation at Anfield has become something of a talking point in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract at the club is ticking down.

Salah’s deal at the Merseyside outfit is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool FC will be keen to secure his future beyond that as soon as possible.

The 29-year-old has been in superb form for the Reds this season and he had scored 21 goals and made nine assists ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night.

Salah has proven himself to be an indispensable member of the Liverpool FC squad since his move to the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool FC star McManaman is now hoping to see the Reds agree terms with the Egypt attacker and secure his future for the coming years.

Speaking in an interview with horseracing.net, McManaman said: “I would be shocked if Mo leaves.

“I think he wants to stay. Liverpool want him to stay. I think they’ve had discussions and the agent is more than happy for him to stay, and it’s just about how much he wants. I have no idea how much that is, but I don’t think it’s extortionate.

“He’s got 18 months left on his contract. If it doesn’t get done or the indication is that it won’t get done, he very may well leave. I personally think he’ll stay but it’ll be awful for Liverpool fans to see him leave next year.”

Liverpool FC are understood to be in negotiations with Salah – who is believed to earn around £200,000 per week at Anfield currently – about a new contract as they bid to tie him down to an extension.

Speaking earlier in the month, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that he was relaxed about the situation as the Merseyside outfit attempt to tie down their prized asset to a new contract.

“We are talking,” said Klopp. “Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do over a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement.

“This is completely normal. There’s really nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can say only a few things because the rest is not for the public.

“Mo is fine, I’m fine. What we all want is clear and things like this take time. That’s it.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip