Liverpool FC star offers his reaction to Chelsea FC’s dramatic win

Trent Alexander-Arnold insisted that Liverpool FC “can’t complain” after Chelsea FC claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Leeds United by scoring a last-minute penalty at the weekend.

The Blues looked to be having to settle for a point against the visitors at Stamford Bridge but Jorginho converted a 94th-minute penalty to earn all three points for the south west London side and get their title bid back on track.

The win left Chelsea FC third in the table, one point behind second-placed Liverpool FC and two adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold was speaking after he played the full 90 minutes to help Chelsea FC claim a 1-0 home win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

And the Reds full-back insisted that he and his team-mates cannot lament the way Chelsea FC won the game as the Premier League title race continues to take shape.

Asked for his reaction to Chelsea FC’s late win, Alexander-Arnold said: “Didn’t know that. [I’ve] just seen that they scored a last-minute penalty.

“But we can’t complain because we did the same last week [in the 1-0 win over Wolves]. That’s the title race really, these things happen and it makes it exciting.

“Three teams going for it this year it seems like. We have to keep winning. This is an important period. The games come thick and fast.

“So, any sort of slip-up right now will be detrimental. We want to be top of the league come March and April to push in during the final run-in.”

Alexander-Arnold has been in superb form for the Reds so far this season, with the 23-year-old having notched up seven assists and scored one goal in 14 Premier League games.

He will be hoping to feature when Jurgen Klopp’s men host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Klopp spoke of his delight at seeing his side keep a second successive clean sheet against Villa after their shut-out in the victory over Wolves before that.

“If this squad, this team defends on the highest level we always have a chance to score a goal and if we don’t do that then we need to score two, three, four or whatever and that makes no sense because that’s not always possible,” said Klopp after Saturday’s win.

“Yes, it’s something we’ve absolutely worked on and it’s about balance, it’s about offensively and defensively that you don’t get too exposed but it is important you are exposed because you need the spaces to create space for other players and all these kind of things.”

