Liverpool FC are in a two-way battle with Newcastle United for the signing of Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara, according to a report in France.

French outlet Foot Mercato is reporting that the Reds are interested in a potential swoop to sign the 20-year-old to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options.

The same article states that Camara’s impressive performances for the Greek side over the past six months has alerted Liverpool FC and Newcastle to his promising talent.

According to the same story, the 20-year-old has earned favourable comparisons to current Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita following his performances in the Greek Super League.

Foot Mercato claim that the former Lille midfielder is attracting interest from up to 10 clubs after a return of five goals and four assists in the Greek top flight so far this season.

The article claims that Liverpool FC have already sent scouts to watch Camara a few times this season and the Reds are tipped to continue their watching brief.

Newcastle will explore any possibility of signing the Guinea international to improve Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened squad, according to the report.

The report finishes by saying that Camara is unlikely to leave Olympiacos in the January transfer window but a summer move could be on the cards.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has made nine appearances for the Guinea national team since making his international debut back in 2019.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC haven’t filled the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum after the Netherlands international moved to PSG on a free transfer in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp will need to think about potential successors to Fabinho (28), Jordan Henderson (31) and Thiago Alcantara (30) in midfield.

With Keita already at the Anfield club, Camara could be tempted by the prospect of playing with his compatriot.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip