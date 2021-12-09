Liverpool FC have asked for information about Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria ahead of the January transfer window, according to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with a move to sign a new central midfielder since Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum swapped Liverpool FC for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Thiago Alcantara has stepped into the void left by the Dutch midfielder, but Jurgen Klopp’s squad looks lightweight in the middle of the park ahead of a demanding Premier League fixture schedule.

The Merseyside outfit were linked with a move for Rennes midfielder Renato Sanches and AC Milan playmaker Franck Kessie in the 2021 summer transfer window but Klopp ultimately persisted with the options already available in his squad.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been regularly linked with a move to sign the 25-year-old Zakaria from their Bundesliga rivals over the past couple of months.

Romano has now claimed that Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Zakaria but the Bavarian giants can expect to face competition from Serie A side Juventus and La Liga outfit FC Barcelona.

The Italian reporter has also revealed that Liverpool FC have asked to be kept informed about Zakaria’s situation at Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the January transfer window.

Romano wrote on his Twitter page: “Denis Zakaria has received many approaches in the last weeks, out of contract in 2022. He recently changed his agent – Bayern have joined the race, also Liverpool asked for information since he’s with Hasan Cetinkaya. Juventus and Barca still interested. Open race.”

Zakaria has scored 11 times in 138 games in all competitions over the past five seasons in the Bundesliga since his move to Borussia Monchengladbach from Young Boys in a €10m deal in 2017.

The Geneva-born midfielder has been capped 38 times by Switzerland since making his debut for the national team against Belgium back in May 2018.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italy journalist Angelo Mangiante also this week claimed that the Reds are one of three clubs interested in Zakaria’s signature alongside Everton and West Ham United.

Mangiante wrote on Twitter: “Liverpool, West Ham and Everton are interested in Denis #Zakaria, contract expiring in 2022.”

The Reds became the first English team to finish the Champions League group stage with a perfect record after a 2-1 win against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC will host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip