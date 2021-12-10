Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Denis Zakaria but the Reds are facing a battle with up to four of Europe’s biggest clubs for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Switzerland international is attracting a lot of interest from some of Europe’s leading clubs as the Monchengladbach midfielder has little over six months left to run on his current contract at the Bundesliga outfit.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Monchengladbach outfit since his €10m move to the German club from Swiss side Young Boys in 2017.

Zakaria underlined his progress over the past few years with a series of dominant performances for Switzerland at the European championship as the Swiss eliminated France from the tournament in the summer.

According to Romano, the Monchengladbach midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side but the Serie A outfit are now facing competition from Juventus, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona.

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Zakaria but the Reds would be looking to sign the Switzerland international on a free transfer in the summer rather than a cut-price deal in the January transfer window.

“He is a super interesting player,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast this week.

“We’re talking about a player who is playing for ‘Gladbach but he’s out of contract in June 2022. Some clubs are approaching the player to sign him in January and some clubs are approaching the player to sign as a free agent in June 2022. He’s changed his agent. Since he’s changed his agent, Roma were interested but now it’s going to be complicated.

“Bayern have joined the race. Bayern are seriously thinking of Zakaria. Liverpool FC are also keeping tabs on the player for the summer to sign him as a free agent. So Liverpool are also asking how is the situation with Zakaria. Juventus are also interested for a long time. They’re really interested in Zakaria.

“Finally, in what is a really open race, there’s FC Barcelona. Always remember FC Barcelona because they’re keeping tabs on free agents around Europe. He could be an interesting opportunity for many clubs.”

Romano posted on Monday that Liverpool FC were one of the clubs chasing Zakaria’s signature on Twitter before he went on to divulge further details in his latest podcast episode.

Romano wrote on Twitter earlier in the week: “Denis Zakaria has received many approaches in the last weeks, out of contract in 2022. He recently changed his agent – Bayern have joined the race, also Liverpool asked for information since he’s with Hasan Cetinkaya. Juventus and Barça still interested. Open race.”

Zakaria has scored two goals and has made one assist in 12 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The Swiss midfielder has netted 11 goals in 138 games in all competitions over the past four and a half seasons.

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Aston Villa at Anfield, fresh from having made it six wins from six in their Champions League group-stage campaign with a win at AC Milan on Tuesday night.

