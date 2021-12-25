Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is keeping a close eye on Eduardo Camavinga’s situation at Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional is reporting that Liverpool FC are monitoring the player amid uncertainty surrounding the teenager’s future at Real Madrid following a difficult start to his career in the Spanish capital.

The same article states that Camavinga has a “monumental rage” after falling out of favour under former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti since completing a big-money move to Real Madrid in the summer.

According to the same story, the 19-year-old is upset at being handed a watching brief from the substitutes’ bench, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro ahead of the French talent in the pecking order.

El Nacional reveal that Camavinga was promised by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he would get regular minutes throughout the 2021-22 season in order to continue his development.

The Spanish media outlet adds that the French teenager “regrets” his decision to move to Real Madrid seeing as Camavinga had multiple offers to select from in the summer.

Klopp could “rescue” the former Rennes midfielder from Real Madrid and Liverpool FC have expressed an interest in Camavinga in the past, according to the report.

El Nacional conclude their report by stating that Liverpool FC would have to pay around €45m to sign Camavinga from Real Madrid.

Camavinga has scored one goal and has made on assist in six starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC still haven’t signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after the Netherlands international moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer.

The Reds don’t seem to be under any pressure to rush into securing a central-midfield replacement considering the performances of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita in the 2021-22 season so far.

Liverpool FC haven’t taken too many risks in the transfer market since Klopp’s appointment – there have been more successes than flops – so it’s difficult to imagine the Reds coughing up a sizeable transfer fee for a discontented French teenager with a lot to prove.

