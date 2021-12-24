Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on FC Porto striker Luis Diaz as the Reds look to sign cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

FourFourTwo is reporting that the Reds are looking to strengthen their options up front ahead of the departures of Mane and Salah to the African Cup of Nations next month.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp is concerned about his limited options to replace the Egypt and Senegal internationals given that Roberto Firmino has only just returned to first-team action and Harvey Elliott is still sidelined with an injury.

According to the same story, Diaz has been on Liverpool FC’s watchlist following the 24-year-old’s impressive performances for FC Porto over the past season or so.

FourFourTwo highlight that Liverpool FC could face competition from their domestic rivals Manchester United as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The article reveals that Salah has also asked the Reds about their plans to improve Klopp’s squad if the Egypt international signs a new long-term deal at the Anfield outfit.

Diaz has already been dubbed the ‘Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo’ following his prolific performances for the Portuguese club over the past two-and-a-half seasons, according to the report.

The Colombia international has scored 37 times in 114 games in all competitions since 2019.

Author’s Verdict

There’s no doubt Liverpool FC need to add more depth to their squad given an over reliance on Salah, Mane and Diogo Jota in the 2021-22 season.

Nearly half of Liverpool FC’s 50 goals in the Premier League this term have been scored by Mane or Salah to highlight just how important the duo remain to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Although Divock Origi scored a last-gasp winner at Wolves earlier this month, the Belgium international has struggled when given a regular starting spot in the Reds team.

Liverpool FC faced Diaz twice in the Champions League group stage this season when they beat FC Porto home and away – so the Reds have been able to have a close-up look at the Colombia international.

The Reds could do with a striker who provides more of a physical presence up front – but Diaz is a winger who plays on the left-hand side so he would be filling Mane’s role in the team rather than leading the Liverpool FC line.

