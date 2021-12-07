‘I want to stay’: Mohamed Salah speaks out about his future at Liverpool FC

Mohamed Salah has reiterated that he wants to remain at Liverpool FC despite admitting that he is happy to be linked with a move to FC Barcelona.

The Egypt international has 18 months left to run on his current deal at Liverpool FC as Salah continues to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs following his prolific performances this season.

Salah has been linked with a potential move to FC Barcelona along with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the past following his return of 144 goals in 223 games in all competitions.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best players during his four-and-a-half seasons at the Merseyside outfit following a £40m move from AS Roma.

Salah has been rated as the best player in the world so far this season after scoring 13 times and making nine assists in 14 appearances in the Premier League.

The Liverpool FC striker has now again addressed the speculation surrounding his future, reiterating his desire to remain at the six-time European champions in the long term.

Speaking to Egyptian broadcaster MBC Masr TV, as quoted by Liverpool Echo, Salah emphasised that he wants to stay at Liverpool FC despite recent transfer speculation.

“I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” said Salah. “But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision.”

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Egypt international after the retired midfielder took over the reins from Ronald Koeman.

Salah admitted that he feels flattered to be linked with FC Barcelona but the African forward would prefer to remain with Liverpool FC in the Premier League.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” Salah added. “This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”

Salah has scored 108 times in 160 games in the Premier League since his move to Liverpool FC from AS Roma.

The 29-year-old is the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer after his prolific return of 13 goals in 15 outings this term.

