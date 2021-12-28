Gossip

Liverpool FC weigh up move for Leeds United star Raphinha - report

Liverpool FC are monitoring Leeds United playmaker Raphinha and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, according to a report

By Kieran Beckles
Tuesday 28 December 2021, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are continuing to keep tabs on Leeds United playmaker Raphinha and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Reds are in the market to improve their attacking options to provide Jurgen Klopp with greater squad depth, something which the Merseyside outfit lack in comparison to Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

The same article states that Liverpool FC planning for the “long haul” rather than thinking about taking the plunge into the transfer market next month for a quick fix.

According to the same story, the Reds hierarchy remain admirers of Bowen following his impressive performances for former Everton manager David Moyes at West Ham.

The Liverpool Echo go on to state that Raphinha is being “assessed” by Liverpool FC scouts as the Brazil international continues to attract a lot of admirers.

The report, however, pours cold water on the suggestion that Liverpool FC could sign either Bowen or Raphinha next month – with the duo expected to remain at their respective clubs until the end of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The article emphasises that the Liverpool FC recruitment team don’t want to make any expensive signings in January when it would take new players a few months to settle into Klopp’s team.

Raphinha has scored eight goals and has made one assist in 18 games in the Premier League this season as Leeds continue to toil near the bottom of the table.

Bowen has netted three times and has made five assists for team-mates in 18 appearances for West Ham, who are challenging for a top-four finish this term.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC lack squad depth in comparison to Chelsea FC and Manchester City, something which will be exposed when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita head to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Raphinha would seem like a natural fit in the Liverpool FC team considering Roberto Firmino’s fluid, unpredictable style of play was allowed to thrive under Klopp’s management.

But Bowen would also appear to be a Klopp-like signing given his creativity and industry on the wing, something which would be welcome in the Liverpool FC manager’s pressing system.

