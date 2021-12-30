Reported Liverpool FC target won’t force Leeds United exit in January – report

Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich are interested in Raphinha but the Leeds United star won’t force a transfer in January, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Reds have a genuine interest in signing the Brazil international to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for Raphinha’s signature after his impressive performances at Leeds over the past 18 months.

According to the same story, Raphinha would like to play at a higher level to continue his career development after establishing himself as a top Premier League player at the Yorkshire club.

The Sun is reporting that the 25-year-old is reluctant to issue Leeds with an ultimatum considering that the playmaker has a great relationship with the club and their supporters.

The article outlines the Elland Road outfit’s desire to secure Raphinha’s future on a new long-term deal to reward the Brazil international’s impressive performances as well as increase his transfer value.

It’s unclear from the report whether Raphinha would be open to extending his stay at Leeds beyond 2024.

Raphinha has scored 10 goals and has made 14 assists in 46 games in the Premier League since his £17m switch to Leeds from French club Rennes in 2020.

The Brazilian playmaker has previously played for Avai, VitOria Guimaraes and Sporting CP in his career so far.

Author’s Verdict

It seems plausible Liverpool FC would have an interest in signing Raphinha considering his style of play.

With Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino having brought a samba feel to the Reds squad in recent years, Raphinha would only add more Brazilian flair to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

However, Raphinha will be key to Leeds’ bid to avoid relegation to the Championship after two seasons in the Premier League.

The Brazil international appears unlikely to leave Leeds in the lurch but perhaps a summer move could be a more realistic possibility.

