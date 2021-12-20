Liverpool FC won’t sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds were linked with a move to sign the 20-year-old last week following the Brazilian forward’s impressive performances for the Spanish giants in the 2021-22 season.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional claimed that Liverpool FC had earmarked the promising Real Madrid winger as their number one target ahead of the January transfer window.

The report added that Real Madrid were prepared to sell Rodrygo if the Premier League side could meet their £68m asking price for the Brazil Under-21 international.

But Italian reporter Romano has poured cold water on talk of Liverpool FC securing the signing of Rodrygo from Real Madrid next month despite the report in Spain.

The transfer expert explained that Real Madrid’s current stance is that Rodrygo is not for sale as los Blancos look to reward the 20-year-old with a new improved contract.

“There are rumours about Rodrygo coming from Spain [to Liverpool FC],” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“At the moment I’m told absolutely no. Real Madrid want to keep Rodrygo. They’re happy with Rodrygo. They’ve told people close to Rodrygo they want to offer him a new deal. They’re super happy with him. I don’t think anything will happen with him in January.

“The plan for Liverpool is to look for an opportunity for a winger – but only if they find the right one. They won’t sign a player for six months, they want something solid for the future.”

The Brazilian winger has scored two goals and has made one assist in 20 games in La Liga and Champions League in the current campaign.

Real Madrid won the race to sign Rodrygo in a €45m transfer from Santos in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Brazil international scored 17 times in 80 games for Santos between 2017 and 2019.

Liverpool FC have also been linked with a move to sign Argentina international Paulo Dybala from Juventus as the Reds prepare to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane next month for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell backed Liverpool FC’s reported pursuit of the South American forward.

“He’s a top quality player,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“He can add something different to that Liverpool squad. He’s able to operate in such tight spaces, so he’d be very well suited to the Premier League, for me.

“I think he would add another edge to that Liverpool side.

“They would be able to play a different style when teams sit back, because they’ll have someone in their side who can really unlock defences and make things happen. Right now, they’re relying on the counter-attack.”

