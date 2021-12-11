Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Liverpool FC v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds hoisted themselves into second position in the Premier League table last weekend after Divock Origi scored an added-time winner in a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night thanks to Origi’s second goal in successive games as they finished the group-stage with six victories.

The Merseyside outfit have won four Premier League games in a row to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City in the title race.

Aston Villa have won three of their four Premier League fixtures since former Liverpool FC captain Steven Gerrard took over the reins of the West Midlands club last month.

The Birmingham side beat Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City as well as losing 2-1 to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m not surprised Gerrard has had some good results with Aston Villa because he has given them new impetus,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“This is Dean Smith’s side but training will have been different since Gerrard arrived and he has new ideas, plus a good coaching team working underneath him.

“Gerrard is doing really well as a manager and everyone is putting two and two together and saying that, if he carries on like this, he will be Liverpool’s next manager. He quite possibly will but he always plays that down, which I think is good, because he is fully focused on the job he is in.

“I only see a home win here, though. The fact Gerrard is back will mean there will be a fabulous atmosphere at Anfield from the start, and that will work more in Liverpool’s favour than Villa’s.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa in their meeting at Anfield in April after the Birmingham side secured a memorable 7-2 victory in the reverse fixture last season.

The Reds have won four of their last six games against Aston Villa in all competitions.

Origi will be hoping to secure a starting spot in Liverpool FC’s home clash against Villa considering his recent prolific form.

Asked by Liverpool FC’s website about his goal-scoring run, Origi said: “I would say I tried to play my game as much as possible and enjoy [it]. Being on the pitch, for me is an honour, it’s a joy. It’s something I love so much.

“Being able to express yourself on the highest level in the Champions League is what you work so hard for. Today, being able to score and help the team, it’s a very nice feeling.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip