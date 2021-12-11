Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Aston Villa

Paul Merson looks ahead to Liverpool FC's home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Saturday 11 December 2021, 00:15 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC will seal a comfortable 3-1 victory over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, according to Paul Merson.

The Reds are preparing to welcome their former captain back to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

Liverpool FC have been in excellent form in recent weeks and they have won their last four games on the bounce in the Premier League to leave them second and just a point behind Manchester City heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Merseyside outfit also signed off from the Champions League group stage in style by beating AC Milan at the San Siro to make it six wins from their six European fixtures this term.

The Reds have a good recent record against the Villains, with Liverpool FC having won six of their last seven Premier League games against Saturday’s opponents.

The recent record for former players managing against the Reds at Anfield doesn’t make good reading for Gerrard, with returning stars having lost 14 of their last 16 visits to the Merseyside club.

And former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson is tipping the Reds to claim a 3-1 win against the visitors to keep up their title push ahead of the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Aston Villa will cause Liverpool a few problems along the way this weekend, but will their defence turn up? Steven Gerrard’s biggest problem at the moment is consistency – can they step up for a full 90 minutes? They managed it against Crystal Palace, but not against Brighton and Leicester.

“Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane played 60 minutes in what effectively was a dead rubber in the Champions League, and fair play to them. Who wouldn’t want to play at the San Siro?

“I think Liverpool have too much quality for Aston Villa and should be able to win this game.”

Klopp gave Gerrard a glowing review following his appointment as Aston Villa manager after the Liverpool FC led Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title last term.

“In England you have some club legends and think ‘could he be the coach?” Klopp told Sky Sports. “When Frank Lampard took over at Chelsea everyone thought ‘that makes sense’, but then where can he go from there?

“Stevie is doing everything right so far, getting some experience here with the academy, taking his coaching experiences to Rangers, being very, very, very successful there, then he had made the next step. So far it has been the perfect career.

“While I’m here, it’s difficult but of course [he can be Liverpool’s future manager]. But it is important that from now on that the Steven Gerrard Aston Villa chapter starts and that’s exactly what will happen.”

Liverpool FC’s next game is a home clash against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

