Mark Lawrenson predicts the scoreline of Liverpool FC v Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 3-0 home victory over Newcastle United on Thursday night.

The Reds are four points behind the Citizens after their dominant 7-0 victory over Leeds United on Tuesday night but Jurgen Klopp’s men know that a win against the Magpies would slash that gap back down to one point heading into the busy festive period.

With Premier League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Leicester City and Chelsea FC on the horizon for Liverpool FC, Klopp will be eager for his side to claim a win over struggling Newcastle United this week.

The Magpies find themselves in the relegation zone after having won one of their last five games – their only victory of the season so far.

Former Liverpool FC defender is not expecting the Reds to have any problems against Thursday’s visitors and he is tipping them to claim all three points in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “When you consider Liverpool’s attacking power and think about Newcastle’s weakness at the back, then there is only going to be one outcome, really.

“We saw again in their heavy defeat against Leicester what a big job Magpies manager Eddie Howe has has on his hands to keep them up, and I can’t see them getting a result here that will help them out much there.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne said that the stage is set for “one hell of a competition” in the Premier League title race this season after he scored twice in the Citizens’ 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, De Bruyne said of the title race: “It’s one hell of a competition. Even outside the top three, it’s very hard to win every game and you saw a lot of games, like Wolves and West Ham, where you win with one goal difference.

“It’s still going to be a hell of a race this year, but we are going to try.”

