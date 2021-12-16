Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Newcastle United

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to romp to a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Reds are looking to re-close the gap at the top of the table to leaders Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s men claimed a thumping 7-0 victory over Leeds United on Tuesday night.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are second in the table and four points behind the pace-setters, and they know that a win against the Magpies in front of their home fans will lift them to within a point of the Citizens.

Newcastle have been struggling to find any sort of consistent form all season, and the Magpies are currently languishing in the relegation zone after having only picked up one victory throughout the campaign so far.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in this fixture last season, back in April, when Mohamed Salah’s early opener was cancelled out by Joe Willock’s last-gasp equaliser at Anfield.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson believes that this is a “horrible” game for Newcastle United and he is tipping the visitors to be on the wrong side of a dominant Liverpool FC performance on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Newcastle United need to get this game out of the way. They got absolutely slaughtered by Leicester City the other day and obviously wouldn’t want something like that to happen against Liverpool.

“This is a horrible game for them and I can’t see anything other than a Liverpool win, so I think the home side will prevail 4-0.

“After Liverpool, Newcastle play the two Manchester clubs back-to-back in the Premier League, oh gosh that is a horrible run of fixtures for Eddie Howe and co. They are in major trouble and just need to make sure they hang in there and not get their confidence shot.

“Judging based on their fixtures, they aren’t going to get a single Premier League point from their next three games, so they’ll need the teams around them to go on bad runs and do them a favour.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC have been drawn against Italian side Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that it is a “tough” draw for his side but he is looking forward to another trip to the San Siro with his team.

“I had to wait 54 years to play at the San Siro for the first time… and now it’ll be twice in three months, so that’s good news!” said Klopp. “All good. Of course, it is a tough draw, definitely. They are the league leaders in Italy; a good team in a good moment. We will see how things go until we meet in February.”

