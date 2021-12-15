‘I can only see’: Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Newcastle

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 3-1 home victory against Newcastle United on Thursday night as the Reds look to keep their title bid on track.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the table and stay ahead of Chelsea FC as the title race continues to take shape.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been in excellent form of late, with the Reds having won their last five games on the spin in the Premier League to keep pace with City at the top of the table.

The Reds were 1-0 winners over both Wolves and Aston Villa in their most recent two games and they will be hoping to keep their winning run going as the hectic festive period in the top flight kicks off.

Liverpool FC have won 29 of the 52 meetings between the two sides, and the Reds played out a 1-1 draw with the Magpies when the two teams last met in this fixture at Anfield back in late April.

Newcastle United are firmly in the relegation zone after having won just one of their last five games in the Premier League – their 1-0 win against Burnley earlier in the month being their first victory in the top flight all season.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see Liverpool FC claim all three points when they welcome the Magpies ton Anfield in midweek.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Villa frustrated Liverpool for long periods at Anfield, but the win was all that mattered.

“They are really building up a head of steam and they’ll be eyeing a few goals here that’s for sure.

“After that huge win over Burnley, I thought Newcastle had turned a corner. They haven’t. That was a disaster against Leicester and defensively they were shocking. Eddie Howe will be desperate to get to January and hopefully get a few more players in.

“I can only see this going one way, 3-1 Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their final Premier League game before Christmas on Sunday.

