‘Not this time’: Mark Lawrenson predicts Man City v Leicester City

Mark Lawrenson explains why he's expecting to see Man City claim a comfortable win at home to Leicester City on Sunday

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Saturday 25 December 2021, 08:00 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to continue their march towards the Premier League title by claiming a 3-0 home win against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Citizens are flying high at the top of the table, having won their last six games on the spin to leave them three points ahead of Liverpool FC over Christmas.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been in top form in recent weeks and they have firmly established themselves as the favourites to retain the Premier League title with their impressive run.

Indeed, the Citizens have scored 12 goals without reply in their most recent three Premier League games against Newcastle United, Leeds United and Wolves.

Guardiola’s side are preparing to host a Leicester City team who have only won two of their last five games in the top flight, with Brendan Rodgers’ men currently ninth in the table and 22 points behind the leaders – although the Foxes have played two games fewer than the Citizens.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Citizens to coast to a 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium and continue their Premier League title challenge in style on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leicester put out a strong team at Anfield in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but ended up going out, which kind of sums up the way their season has gone so far. Things are just not happening for them.

“In contrast, Manchester City have won eight league games in a row and have found their rhythm, no matter who Pep Guardiola picks. Leicester have done quite well against them in the past, but not this time.”

Manchester City will travel to Brentford on 29 December before they then head to London once again to take on Arsenal on new year’s day in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Citizens will then play Chelsea FC and Southampton in their other two Premier League games in January.

