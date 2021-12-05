Peter Schmeichel, Usain Bolt react to Man United’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

Usain Bolt took to social media to celebrate Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League as Ralf Rangnick made a victorious start to life as Red Devils boss.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight after their 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

After a goalless first half against the Eagles, Fred broke the deadlock with the winner in the 77th minute with a looping shot.

The Red Devils enjoyed 61 per cent of the possession and had 16 shots in total as they sealed a win which lifted them up into sixth place in the Premier League table and left them three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United.

Celebrity Manchester United fan Bolt was clearly pleased by what he saw, posting on Twitter at the final whistle: “A lot of positive to take away from today’s game @ManUtd.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was also active on social media as he praised Fred for scoring the eventual winner with an impressive strike.

Schmeichel posted: “My man Fred 👏👏👏 @ManUtd.”

Former Stoke City and Sunderland defender Danny Higginbotham also felt that Manchester United’s first display under Rangnick showed plenty of promise as the Red Devils head into the hectic festive schedule in the Premier League.

“Definite shift in style from Man United and great to see how quickly it’s been taken on board by the players,” Higginbotham wrote on Twitter after the game.

Next up for the Red Devils is a home clash against Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night, before a trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

