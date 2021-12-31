‘Crisis?’: Rio Ferdinand sends message to Man United’s critics after 3-1 win over Burnley

Rio Ferdinand has dismissed talk of a “crisis” at Manchester United following a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils made a return to winning ways in their final Premier League game of 2021 to build some momentum under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United made the breakthrough thanks to Scott McTominay’s eighth-minute opener at Old Trafford following a curled finish from just outside the penalty area.

Summer signing Jadon Sancho played a big role in Manchester United’s second goal after the England international’s strike was deflected into the net by Ben Mee.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his eighth Premier League goal of the season in the 35th minute to effectively secure three points for the 20-time English champions.

Former Everton striker Aaron Lennon reduced the deficit in the 38th minute to create a little uncertainty but Manchester United saw out a 3-1 win against Burnley.

And ex-Manchester United defender Ferdinand rubbished talk of the Red Devils being in disarray under new interim head coach Rangnick.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter following Ronaldo’s third goal: “Crisis? 3-0 @ManUtd.”

Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League games thanks to victories over Burnley, Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The Red Devils are in sixth position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal in the race to secure a finish in the top four.

Speaking to BBC Sport following Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Burnley, Rangnick outlined the club’s goals for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

“As expected it was a very tough, physical game against a team who play very physical,” Rangnick said. “We also showed the qualities we have in our team. It was important to raise the energy level.

“The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased with the performances of our wingers. Jadon Sancho did well and Mason Greenwood. Eddie (Cavani) and Cristiano Ronaldo, the effort was amazing.

“I wouldn’t say fourth is the mimium. It is about taking next development steps. Now eight games in a row without a defeat.

“My focus is on the current players and we have enough players in the squad. Transfers in the winter only make sense if they increase the quality. So far we havent spoken about that.”

Manchester United will take on Wolves in their next Premier League game on Monday.

