Fabrizio Romano provides update on Amad Diallo’s Man United future

A number of clubs have already approached Manchester United about signing Amad Diallo on loan in January, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The highly-rated 19-year-old made his first appearances of the season for the Red Devils in the 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League last week.

Diallo made a total of three Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his move from Serie A side Atalanta was completed back in January.

Given his lack of playing time so far this season for the Red Devils, the club could opt to ship the Ivory Coast winger out on loan for the second half of the campaign in the new year.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that there have already been a number of approaches from clubs interested in signing the teenager on a six-month loan deal in the run-up to the January transfer window, with Dutch side Feyenoord one of the interested parties.

Meanwhile, the Italian journalist also revealed that Newcastle United are “seriously interested” in signing midfielder Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window – but there is no movement on an agreement as of yet.

Posting on Twitter on Friday night, Romano wrote: “Many clubs have already approached Man United to negotiate for Amad Diallo loan in January. Feyenoord want him since last summer.

“Newcastle are seriously interested in Jesse Lingard – contacts started but still nothing agreed, open race.”

Diallo’s move to Old Trafford officially went through in the new year despite Manchester United having reached an initial agreement with Atalanta to sign the winger in October 2020.

Speaking after his move to Manchester United was officially confirmed back in January, Diallo revealed his delight at joining the Red Devils.

“I’m over the moon to be here,” said Diallo in January. “I’m so excited to start here at Manchester United. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to start and play with the guys.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Brentford in the top flight.

