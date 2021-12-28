Anthony Martial has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United in January but the Red Devils are yet to receive a suitable offer for the Frenchman, Ralf Rangnick has revealed.

The 26-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has been a talking point over the last few weeks following his limited impact for the Red Devils this season.

Martial has only started two Premier League games all season and it remains to be seen whether he will be earn some more regular playing time under Rangnick.

His lack of action has prompted talk of a possible move away from Old Trafford in January, something which the player has now spoken to Rangnick about in the lead-up to next month’s transfer window.

Rangnick has insisted that he fully understands Martial’s position but warned that any deal would have to make financial sense for the Red Devils for it to be considered.

Asked whether he has spoken to Martial about his future before the clash with Newcastle on Monday night, Rangnick replied: “Yes, we spoke at length and he explained to me that he has been with Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels that it might be the right time now for a change, to go somewhere else.

“I know this is in a way understandable and I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.

“And I told him, it [a move] should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club.

“So far as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club. And as long as this is the case, he will stay.”

Rangnick also remained coy when asked about Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

The French midfielder’s current contract is due to expire in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford over the last few months.

“This is a question that needs to be answered in April or May,” said Rangnick when asked about Pogba. “Of course I have spoken to Paul. On the day he came back from Dubai, we spoke in person.

“We also spoke over the phone when he was still in Dubai. Right now, it’s about him getting fit again, getting training fit.”

Manchester United will host Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night.

