‘We’re all really happy for him’: Edinson Cavani issues backing for Man United star

Edinson Cavani has praised Jadon Sancho for his recent good form and says he and his Manchester United team-mates have been delighted to see the attacker finally score his first goals for the club.

Sancho opened his account for the Red Devils when he scored the second goal in Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League last week, and he followed that strike up by netting the opener in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at the weekend.

The England international has made something of a subdued start to life as a Manchester United player following his big-money move to the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Sancho will now be hoping to push on and continue to find good form in front of goal as he bids to help Manchester United climb the Premier League table.

Cavani has now revealed his delight at seeing Sancho get off the mark in a Manchester United shirt, and he is hoping that those goals will serve a springboard for success in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website, Cavani said of Sancho: “We are all really happy for him scoring his first goal.

“I think it’s been quite a tough period for him, but football is like that. When you get to a certain level of the game, I think that people are always full of expectation and there’s always a lot of chat and questions being asked about players.

“I think he just needs to keep demonstrating everything he has shown us up to now and keep working calmly and with a clear head; because often, the only thing that can make you enjoy success and able to keep your standards high and the rest of it, is the peace of mind that hard work gives you.

“And the perseverance and discipline to be up there. That’s the only way to keep a cool head when perhaps things aren’t quite going for you.

“So, here’s hoping he can do even greater things for the club, and I personally wish him every success and hope he can go on to achieve lots more in his career and for Manchester United.”

Sancho will be hoping to make it three goals in three games when Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge for Thursday’s clash with Arsenal while Manchester United complete the necessary processes around a work visa for incoming boss Ralf Rangnick.

Harry Maguire will be available for the game after serving his one-game suspension, but Raphael Varane is expected to miss out once again due to injury.

