BBC Sport pundit claims ‘Man United of old’ are back after 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

Pat Nevin claimed that Manchester United looked like the Red Devils “of old” after they claimed a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fred scored the eventual winner in the 77th minute at Old Trafford as Ralf Rangnick made a winning start to his reign as Red Devils interim boss.

The Brazilian midfielder netted a looping effort to claim all three points for the Red Devils as sealed three points to lift them into sixth place in the Premier League table.

Former Scotland winger Nevin felt that Manchester United were back to their best against the Eagles and says they showed clear signs of improvement following Rangnick’s arrival.

“It looked like the Manchester United of old,” Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live after the game. “They were at their very, very best. They’ve answered a few questions. But not them all.”

Nevin felt that United started strongly but their performance began to dip in the second half.

“Can Man United keep this pressure up after today?,” he continued. They were great in the first half but by the second the game was 50-50.

“Ralf Rangnick will know there’s still work to do. But if they play like that, this place will be buzzing constantly.”

Manchester United will now be looking to kick on as they bid to get themselves back into the Champions League places in the coming weeks during the festive period.

Red Devils playmaker Fernandes felt that Manchester United produced an “unbelievable” display in the first half and was pleased to see the Red Devils build on their 3-2 victory over Arsenal in midweek.

“Everyone knows the manager wants more pressing from us,” Fernandes told Match of the Day.

“The first 25 minutes was unbelievable, great tempo. We could have scored so many in the first half. We have to follow our new manager’s instructions. Now we go again to the Champions League.”

Fernandes added: “We had to carry on with what we did in the last game against Arsenal. We are happy because we got the three points.”

Manchester United will host Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night. They will then play Norwich, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle and Burnley in their next five Premier League games in a hectic December schedule.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip