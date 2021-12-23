Manchester United could make a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January if Edinson Cavani leaves Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils could line up a bid for the Fiorentina attacker if Cavani ends up leaving Old Trafford in the new year.

The same story claims that forward Anthony Martial could also be on his way out of Manchester United in January, though it remains to be seen where the Frenchman could end up.

According to the article, Cavani’s future remains up in the air, with reports having linked the Uruguay international with a move to either South America or FC Barcelona.

Should Cavani leave the club in the new year, it would put Manchester United in a position where they would need to sign a replacement – and Vlahovic could fit the bill, according to the story.

The Fiorentina star has bene in excellent form this season and has scored an impressive 16 goals and made two assists in 18 Serie A games.

Vlahovic’s future at the Italian club has become a talking point after the 21-year-old Serbian turned down the offer of a new contract, according to the report, and that could open the door to a potential move to the Premier League.

Whether a transfer to Old Trafford for Vlahovic materialises in the new year remains to be seen, but reports linking him with a switch to the Premier League are nothing new.

Earlier in the month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on suggestions that Vlahovic could be heading to Arsenal next year – but he also confirmed that the forward’s future in Italy remains up in the air.

“It’s true Arsenal have an interest in Dusan Vlahovic but at the same time we have a lot of reports in the Italian newspapers that Arsenal are prepared to sign Vlahovic in January,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“At the moment, there’s not even a negotiation. The power of Vlahovic in this negotiation is huge. He’s out of contract in June 2023. He scored 30 goals in 40 Serie A games in 2021. It’s incredible. He’s very special but he wants to decide his future.

“He doesn’t want to open talks with Arsenal. This is why it’s going to be more than complicated. At the moment, he has no interest in joining Arsenal.”

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United, Burnley and Wolves in their next three Premier League games.

