Fabrizio Romano: Man United star is ‘key player’ for Ralf Rangnick and won’t leave in January

Diogo Dalot is unlikely to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window and the club are “more than happy” with his performances, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team in recent weeks after having struggled to hold down a spot in the side in the earlier parts of the campaign.

He has played the full 90 minutes in Ralf Rangnick’s first two Premier League games in charge against Crystal Palace and Norwich City and looks set to continue to feature under the Red Devils interim boss.

According to Italian journalist Romano, AS Roma were keen on a move to bring the Portugal international to the Italian club in January, while Borussia Dortmund had a bid turned down for the full-back in the summer.

However, Romano has now stated that Dalot is likely to stay at Manchester United and looks set to be a key player for the Red Devils under Rangnick.

Posting on his personal Twitter account this week, Romano wrote: “Manchester United are ‘more than happy’ with Diogo Dalot performances.

“AS Roma wanted him for January but nothing was agreed – he’s now key player for Rangnick. Borussia Dortmund bid was turned down last summer.”

Dalot has made a total of seven Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season and has also featured three times in cup competitions for the club.

Manchester United are scheduled to return to action when they travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also claimed that Rangnick will not be allowing midfielder Donny van de Beek to leave Old Trafford in January.

The Dutchman has struggled for regular game-time since his move to the club from Ajax last summer and his lack of action has prompted suggestions he could be on his way out of Old Trafford next year.

However, the Daily Mirror claimed over the weekend that Van de Beek is “valued” by Rangnick and will not be allowed to leave in the new year.

