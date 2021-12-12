Man United players issued warning over ‘terrible habits’

Manchester United’s players must cut out their “terrible habits” on the pitch if they want to be successful under Ralf Rangnick, according to former midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

The Red Devils laboured to a largely uninspiring 1-0 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday night as they recorded their second straight top-flight win under Rangnick.

Manchester United struggled to gain much of a foothold in the game and David De Gea was named as the man of the match for helping the Red Devils to keep the Canaries at bay.

The performance was a far cry from the improved display that the Red Devils were widely lauded for against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford earlier in the month, and former England midfielder Redknapp believes that Manchester United’s players still have plenty of work to do if they are to turn things around.

“They’ve got bad habits that have crept into their game over such a long period,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports after the game. “The manager is going to have a tough job to change that. It’s not impossible, but he’s going to have to use a lot of personnel, chop and change players to see who wants to do it and can do it.

“There are examples of nobody pressing, nobody running, nobody going out of position, nobody pointing the finger at someone who is not doing their job.

“That’s something that has to change because when I see the other sides like Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, they’ve got players who are doing it and leading by example.

“Manchester United have got to get out of these terrible habits they’ve got themselves into and making the game too easy to play against.”

Red Devils interim boss Rangnick openly admitted that he wants to see more from his Manchester United players after their below-par performance against Norwich at the weekend.

“We could have done with more intensity, with more physicality,” said Rangnick after the game. “In the end, it was important to have another clean sheet, thanks to David De Gea, who made three or four brilliant saves in the second half and, overall, it’s most important we have the three points.”

The win left Manchester United fifth in the Premier League table as they attempt to get their top-four bid back on track.

Manchester United do not have long to prepare for their next top-flight game, with Rangnick’s side set to take on Brentford away from home on Tuesday night before their home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip