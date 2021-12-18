Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea FC next year, according to reports in Germany.

German newspaper BILD, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are looking at Rudiger as a potential target next year as the speculation about his future at Stamford Bridge continues.

Rudiger is out of contract in the summer and the German defender is yet to commit himself to a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The story claims that Rudiger is holding out for a new salary worth around £200,000 per week, which is more than the £140,000 currently on the table offered by Chelsea FC.

According to the same article, the fact that Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick has worked with Rudgier’s agent and half-brother Sahr Senesie could give the Old Trafford outfit an edge in any bid to sign the 28-year-old.

Rudiger has been in good form for Chelsea FC this season and the defender has started 16 of their 17 Premier League games this term, scoring two goals for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

He was, though, unable to prevent the Blues from conceding a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Speaking last week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Real Madrid are also interested in signing Rudiger and are leading the race to land him on a free transfer in the summer should he fail to agree fresh terms with the Blues.

However, Rudiger is still keen to agree a new deal and stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, according to Romano.

“The club leading the race to sign Rudiger as a free agent – if he will be a free agent – is Real Madrid,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“They want him, they are looking for a new kind of ‘David Alaba opportunity’ and Toni Rudiger is considered as the perfect player. Real Madrid are seriously interested in Rudiger.

“Rudiger would be happy to stay at Chelsea. He loves Chelsea, he loves London, he loves the atmosphere and he loves the feeling with the manager Thomas Tuchel.”

Rudiger – who has made 22 appearances for the Blues this season in all competitions – will be expecting to feature when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a trip to face Wolves.

