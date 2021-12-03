Bruno Fernandes issues warning to Man United team-mates after win over Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has warned his Manchester United team-mates that they cannot afford to get complacent after their thrilling 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday night.

Fernandes scored Manchester United’s first goal against the Gunners as the Red Devils came from behind to earn a victory in front of their home fans to reignite their top-four hopes.

Arsenal had taken the lead through Emile Smith Rowe’s bizarre opener at Old Trafford, but Fernandes levelled on the stroke of half-time to ensure the score was all square heading into the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo then fired the home side ahead early in the second half, only for Martin Odegaard to net an equaliser for the Gunners moments later.

But Ronaldo proved to be the star of the show once again when he drilled home his penalty to earn the victory for the Red Devils and seal the three points.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes talked up the importance of using Thursday’s win as a springboard for improved performances in the coming weeks as the hectic festive period begins to take shape.

“Every win is important for us at this moment,” Fernandes told Amazon Prime after the game.

“We know that we have been through a lot of ups and downs, and it has been hard for us to come out of that.

“Today we got a great win, but we cannot stop here and be satisfied because we beat Arsenal. The next game is coming quick, so we have to put our heads on that straight away and be ready for that one.”

Fernandes also went on to heap praise on Ronaldo after he netted his 800th and 801st career goals in the victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

“What can you say about that? It’s incredible,” said Fernandes when asked about Ronaldo. “He’s proving game by game, year by year, season by season, that he wants to keep being the best, he wants to be the best and that’s what he did.

“He doesn’t need anyone to motivate him, he knows how to do it and how to carry on scoring goals.”

Manchester United will now turn their attentions towards their home clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with new boss Ralf Rangnick set to take charge of his first game at Old Trafford.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick announced after Thursday’s game that he would be stepping down from his role as first-team coach after having led the Red Devils to two wins and a draw against Villarreal, Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

Carrick leaves the Red Devils in seventh place in the Premier League table as they look to hoist their way back into the top four. As things stand, Manchester United are just three points adrift of the Champions League spots.

