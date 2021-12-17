Louis Saha tips Man United to follow in Chelsea FC’s footsteps this season

Louis Saha believes that Manchester United have what it takes to follow in Chelsea FC’s footsteps and win the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 next year after they were pitted against the Spanish side following the redraw of the ties.

Manchester United were initially paired with PSG in the next round but the draw earlier in the week had to be redone due to a procedural error.

The Red Devils will play the first leg against Atletico away from home on 23 February, before the return clash at Old Trafford on 15 March.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League for the second time in their history back in May when Kai Havertz fired them to a 1-0 victory over domestic rivals Manchester City in the final.

There is plenty of football to be played between now and then but former Manchester United forward Saha feels that the Red Devils are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season and he feels that they are well-placed to emulate Chelsea FC’s success in the competition from last season.

Speaking in an interview with bookmakers.co.uk, Saha said: “With the type of players Manchester United have, yes I think they can win the Champions League.

“But they need to find the right form. In cup ties, you have to show up and be good on the day and the bigger the side you face, the stronger you have to be mentally. If you can do that, anything is possible.

“When you don’t have the right spirit or attitude, or you overthink things or don’t have the right tactics, you are in trouble.

“But you can find all that with a change of management. We saw Chelsea do it last season when they brought in a new manager and won the Champions League.

“It happens, and when things click – as it did with Chelsea – big things are possible.”

Manchester United have not won the Champions League since their triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2007-08, when they beat Chelsea FC 6-5 on penalties in the final in Moscow.

Reflecting on Rangnick’s start at Old Trafford, Saha continued: “I think he’s done a great job in finding a balance. His way of communicating is great and he’s been like that his whole life he says, that concise way of talking.

“He’s willing to give everyone a chance. We saw him put out a lot of youngsters in the Champions League for example.

“He’s also improved the defensive side of United’s game which is always good for building confidence. It’s always important to start a new job with wins, but what he’ll look to do from here is install a bit of flair and style into the team.

“Man United fans are still waiting for that, but I think he’s done alright so far. It was never going to be an easy task, to come in to such a high-pressure job, so on that basis I think he’s doing OK.”

Rangnick’s Manchester United side have had the week off after their clash away to Brentford on Tuesday night was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Red Devils are scheduled return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

