Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Paul Pogba’s Man United future

Paul Pogba is yet to make a decision about his Manchester United future beyond the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The France international continues to be linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford next summer as the clock ticks down on his current deal at the club.

As things stand, the 28-year-old would be free to discuss a move away with foreign clubs in January, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the World Cup winner.

According to Romano, Manchester United’s offer of a new contract for Pogba has been on the table for some time now, but the midfielder is yet to make a final decision on his future.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Romano wrote: “Man United contract extension proposal for Paul Pogba is on the table since last July. The proposal is still valid. No decision yet.”

Romano’s update comes after Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick was asked to comment on Pogba’s contractual situation in the lead-up to the Red Devils’ trip to Norwich City in the Premier League.

Rangnick insisted that no player should need to be convinced to stay at a club of Manchester United’s stature, leading to fresh suggestions that Pogba could be allowed to leave the club next year.

“If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long-term, I don’t think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind,” Rangnick said last week.

“This is such a massive club with such fantastic support from the supporters, I don’t think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay. But on the other hand, let’s wait and see.

“I have spoken with him for 15 minutes over the phone a few days ago. Let’s have him come back, get fully fit, train with the team and then see where we stand, how the team has developed by then.”

Pogba is currently recovering from an injury picked up while on international duty with France, and he has not featured for the Red Devils since the 2-2 draw with Atalanta at the start of November.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their trip to face Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip