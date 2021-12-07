Ralf Rangnick names the Man United player ‘everybody loves’

Ralf Rangnick has described Fred as “a sunshine” and says that “everybody loves” the midfielder after he scored Manchester United’s winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, the Brazil international fired home a looping effort in the 77th minute to claim all three points for the Red Devils in Rangnick’s first game in charge as interim boss.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a key player for the Red Devils this term. He has scored two goals and made one assist in 12 Premier League games so far this season and he has also made four appearances in the Champions League for the Red Devils.

And temporary Manchester United boss Rangnick was delighted by the midfielder’s crucial contribution to Sunday’s win.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick said: “I think everybody loves Fred. You have to love Fred. I’ve got to know him for only two days now but he’s a sunshine.”

Manchester United showed plenty of promise against the Eagles, especially in the first half, as they produced a solid performance to claim all three points in front of their home fans.

The Red Devils enjoyed 61 per cent of the possession and had 16 shots during the game as they claimed a win which kept them three points adrift of the top four.

And Rangnick was delighted to see Manchester United keep a clean sheet in his first game in charge.

“These kinds of players are always able to score goals,” he continued. “Today we had to have some patience but we are able to score goals so as long as we keep clean sheets – it was only the third clean sheet this season – as you say, we are always able to win.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media after the game to reveal his delight at helping the Red Devils claim back to back Premier League wins.

“Step by step, we stand United!” Ronaldo posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

